The Mini Police scheme, run by neighbourhood officers, sees children aged eight to 10 from primary schools across Wigan engage in activities to build a strong relationship between the young people of Greater Manchester and their local force.

The programme is designed to introduce children to the world of law enforcement and instead of traditional perceptions of the police, this programme aims to break down barriers within younger communities to establish a connection between young individuals and local officers which will create a positive attitude towards the role of police officers in society.

Officers will positively engage with young people through a fun and engaging programme which will be delivered to school pupils with the support of Police Community Support Officers and the local neighbourhood police team.

Mini-police recruits

Activities will include speed enforcement, anti-social behaviour and burglary awareness patrols and assisting in public events such as remembrance Sunday parades.

The 19 children participating in the scheme were attested into the force at Wigan Town Hall.

This was alongside senior officers in GMP’s Wigan District, Mayor of Wigan Kevin Anderson, Leigh Leopards Captain John Asiata, Wigan Warriors Women's Team Club Captain Rachel Thompson, Coun Dane Anderton and Mighty Max, Wigan Warriors’ mascot.

The early intervention programme is aimed at building children's confidence and trust in local police by giving them an important role.

Police horses in Wigan town centre

Chief Supt Ian Jones of GMP’s Wigan District, said: “It’s really great for us to have this opportunity to positively engage with Wigan’s younger generation and through utilising programmes such as this we are able to reinforce our commitment to protecting everyone in our communities.

“The programme gives our young people a sense of pride and belonging when they put on their uniform with the knowledge that their actions are doing something positive and giving back to their community.

“We will always encourage early intervention to engage young people with police and our mini police will make a really positive impact on the area where they live and go to school.

“Our younger generation are the future of Wigan and we are working hard to liaise with local schools and other support agencies to include them in keeping our area safe from crime.

Chief Supt Ian Jones addresses the mini-police

“It is so valuable for us to be able to have this opportunity to engage with the new generation of Wigan and I hope one day we will see them join as police officers when they are old enough.