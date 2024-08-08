Mobile phone thief electronically tagged while awaiting sentence

By Charles Graham
Published 8th Aug 2024, 15:45 GMT
A burglar who stole two mobile phones from Wigan and Leigh health services is awaiting his fate.

Paul Barlow, 52, of Warrington Road in Leigh, stood before borough justices to admit to the August 1 break-in at non-domestic premises.

He was remanded on conditional bail until the same court sentences him on September 18.

Barlow is the subject of an electronically monitored curfew in the meantime.

