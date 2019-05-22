More jail time for stolen car handler from Wigan

A man jailed by a judge for handling a stolen car has had more time added to his sentence by justices for driving while banned and attacking a bobby.

Stephen Bailey, 31, of Dixon Avenue, Shevington, was given a 10-month sentence earlier this month after admitting to possessing a stolen white VW Golf.

Other news: Wigan's Reflex nightclub set to close next week



After a trial at Bolton Crown Court he was cleared of handling a stolen Citroen DS4.

But the judge sent the charge of driving while banned - which Bailey denied - back to Wigan and Leigh magistrates for trial.

Before borough justices this week he changed his plea to guilty to driving a Ford Transit van in Poolstock while uninsured and banned and also to attacking a PC Kelsall.

He was given 18 weeks’ jail for the assault and 12 for the motoring offences, although they will run concurrently.