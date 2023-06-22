Police officers based in Wigan and across Greater Manchester turned out in force on Thursday June 22 for the latest phase of Operation Avro, which forms part of a force-wide initiative to safeguard communities.

It is hoped that the public seeing a large police presence in the community will encourage people to report crime.

And it is expected that the executing of warrants, making arrests, carrying out traffic and speeding operations, seizing assets such as cars without insurance, and carrying out drugs raids will continue throughout the day.

Dozens of officers from across Greater Manchester are taking part

The initiative has already seen 37 people arrested, while money and drugs have been seized along with several weapons, including a large so called "zombie knife".

Assistant Chief Con Matt Boyle said: “This operation brings resources from right across Greater Manchester to respond to the needs that you’ve highlighted in Wigan.”

As part of the day, there are expected to be several multi-agency briefings, which started at Wigan Warriors before heading to both Wigan and Leigh town centres this afternoon.

Wigan's district commander Chief Supt Emily Higham delivering today's briefing

Chief Supt Emily Higham, Wigan’s district commander, said: “Today is a really exciting day for us in policing, it is our second Operation Avro.

"What that means for our district of Wigan and Leigh and all our other towns is that you will see doors being blatted in, warrants being conducted and more people being arrested.

"But more importantly, we will be working with our partners to do knife crime arches, talks to children about the dangers of carrying knives.

"Closure order visits and anti-social behaviour are some of the activities that will be taking place today.

"You will see a show of police strength.

"Please keep your eye out and follow us on Twitter to see what’s going on throughout the day.”

It is hoped this year’s high-profile day of action will be as, if not more successful than the previous operation.