Roadside checks carried out over the festive period saw more than 500 drink and drug drivers arrested.

From the start of December to New Year’s Day, officers from Greater Manchester Police’s Safer Transport Team arrested 507 motorists for drink or drug driving offences.

The checks took place around Greater Manchester, including Wigan, and revealed that hundreds of people chose to get behind the wheel while under the influence.

The drink and drug driving campaign targeted high-risk drivers who ignore the rules and put lives unnecessarily at risk

In addition to arrests, traffic offence reports were also handed out to drivers for offences ranging from using mobile devices behind the wheel, not wearing a seatbelt and speeding, all of which - alongside drink and drug driving - make up the “Fatal Four.”

Others were penalised for vehicle defects which in poor weather conditions can have catastrophic effects, and even no insurance.

On Christmas Eve, 19 motorists were arrested, with 13 on Christmas Day and 43 on New Year’s Eve.

Chief Inspector Michael Parker from GMP’s Road Policing Unit said; “It is unacceptable that so many motorists found it acceptable to put the public at risk by driving whilst under the influence of drink or drugs on the roads of Greater Manchester.

“But by conducting proactive policing operations and targeting high-risk drivers by acting upon information from the public we have removed 507 from the roads in just one month.

“Our enforcement tactics and zero-tolerance approach run 365 days a year and not just over Christmas, so if you know of a drink driver that is a loved one, please encourage them to not get in their vehicle whilst under the influence as it can have fatal consequences.