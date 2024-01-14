Three off-road bikes believed to be stolen were loaded on to a truck to be taken away by police.

Leigh neighbourhood officers seized the bikes over the weekend.

A post on the GMP Leigh, Atherton & Hindley Facebook page said: “This is following an ongoing investigation into the use of off-road bikes in the area.

The vehicles were seized by police in the Leigh area

"These vehicles have been identified by CCTV as being responsible. If these are your bikes and would like to come forward, we would love to have a chat with you.”