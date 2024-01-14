News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Three suspected stolen off-road bikes seized in Wigan borough

Three off-road bikes believed to be stolen were loaded on to a truck to be taken away by police.
By Alan Weston
Published 14th Jan 2024, 08:14 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Leigh neighbourhood officers seized the bikes over the weekend.

Read More
Wigan teen pleads not guilty to robbery and machete possession

A post on the GMP Leigh, Atherton & Hindley Facebook page said: “This is following an ongoing investigation into the use of off-road bikes in the area.

The vehicles were seized by police in the Leigh areaThe vehicles were seized by police in the Leigh area
The vehicles were seized by police in the Leigh area
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"These vehicles have been identified by CCTV as being responsible. If these are your bikes and would like to come forward, we would love to have a chat with you.”

If you have any information about crime in your area, contact Crime stoppers on 0800 555 111.