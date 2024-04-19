Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The announcement came after officers detained a man suspected of stealing more than £100 worth of fresh meat from the M&S Food store at Robin Park.

A post by GMP Wigan West on social media read: “On Wednesday April 17 a 41-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of stealing £100.50 worth of steak from M&S Food, Robin Retail.

The steaks that were recovered by police following the theft from Robin Park M&S

“The suspect was detained exiting the store which is a stone’s throw from and overlooked by Wigan Police Station.

“Following interview, the male was charged with the offence and bailed to Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court on May 8.