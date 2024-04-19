More than £100 worth of meat seized from suspected Wigan M&S shoplifter

Police say they are stepping up patrols at Wigan’s busy retail park in a crackdown on shoplifters.
By Charles Graham
Published 19th Apr 2024, 12:30 BST
The announcement came after officers detained a man suspected of stealing more than £100 worth of fresh meat from the M&S Food store at Robin Park.

A post by GMP Wigan West on social media read: “On Wednesday April 17 a 41-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of stealing £100.50 worth of steak from M&S Food, Robin Retail.

The steaks that were recovered by police following the theft from Robin Park M&SThe steaks that were recovered by police following the theft from Robin Park M&S
“The suspect was detained exiting the store which is a stone’s throw from and overlooked by Wigan Police Station.

“Following interview, the male was charged with the offence and bailed to Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court on May 8.

“As a result of a recent increase in thefts on the retail park, both uniformed and plain clothed patrols have been stepped up in the area.”