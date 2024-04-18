Police issue CCTV image following crowbar robbery at Wigan borough store
Officers are appealing for information and film footage following the raid at the Morrisons store on Manchester Road in Astley, on Friday April 12.
It is reported that two men entered a premises armed with jemmies, before demanding to be taken to a back office.
Once there, the pair stole a significant sum of money, before additionally taking cash and cigarettes from the till area.
It is believed that the pair then left the store and got into a White Fiat 500.
No-one was injured during the incident.
Officers have released an image of two men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident, as it is believed they could help with their inquiries.
Det Con Harris, from GMP’s Wigan district, said: "Thankfully no one was injured during this incident, but a significant sum of money was taken and we have a zero tolerance for these sort of crimes. I appreciate the CCTV isn't the clearest, but if anyone recognises the pair in the image, please do get in touch.
"If anyone has any information, please get in touch with us.
"This includes any relevant CCTV, doorbell, or dashcam footage. You can contact us on 101, via gmp.police.uk, or by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111."