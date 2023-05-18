More than £10k seized during police raids in Wigan neighbourhood
More than £10,000 has been seized during two simultaneous raids in a Wigan neighbourhood.
Officers recovered the cash during the operation in Beech Hill on Thursday morning (May 18).
A high valued motorbike, electric bike and a quad were also seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act.
A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of money laundering offences.
They are currently in custody waiting to be questioned.
A spokesperson for GMP Wigan West said: “This warrant was carried out by the local neighbourhood policing team along with the organised crime team and officers from the tutor unit who is made up of student officers who are being trained up.
“If you have any information about your neighbours involvement in criminality please report it and we will endeavour to take their door off.”
Anyone with information on money laundering in their area is asked to contact police on 101.
Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.