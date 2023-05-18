Stephen Bellmer appeared in the Wigan Observer in 2016 when he stopped traffic so a duck and her ducklings could safely cross the road

An inquest into the death of Wigan man Stephen Bellmer heard that his ex-partner made the shocking discovery after returning home from a night shift on the morning of December 16 last year.

Mr Bellmer and his partner, Sue Iddon, had been in a relationship for the past 16 years and they lived together, with her children from a previous relationship, in Greenwood Avenue, Wigan.

The inquest at Bolton Coroners Court – which was attended by family and a large group of friends – heard that Mr Bellmer, 51, had previously self-harmed and been sectioned under the Mental Health Act.

He had also more recently suffered from a number of health problems, including long covid, which meant he was on long-term sick leave from his job as a forklift truck driver at Wigan's Heinz factory.

This had led to cracks in his relationship with Mrs Iddon, which ultimately resulted in separation and her asking him to leave the house in August 2022.

The same day, Mr Bellmer referred himself to Atherleigh House mental health unit in Leigh, complaining of low mood, anxiety, and depression stemming from relationship breakdown, and was admitted as a voluntary inpatient.

He was discharged in late November after a multidisciplinary hearing of hospital staff, who concluded he did not pose a suicide risk and was well enough to live at his mum's house and receive community care.

Giving evidence to coroner Simon Nelson, Mrs Iddon said that Mr Bellmer began to behave in increasingly "scary and strange" ways after their separation. This included following her to work in his car, regular text messaging and letters, and a video message sent from his mum's house.

She said: "He had seemed unaware of the reason for the difficulties in the relationship and that we were coming to an end. His response was confused. I asked him to stop messaging me."

Mrs Iddon said the discovery of Mr Bellmer's body in her house had come as a total shock as she didn't know he still had a key to the property. She also found a notes left by Mr Bullmer at the house, as well as an envelope addressed to her.

An investigation by GMP confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances to Mr Bellmer's death.

His sister, Louise Cooke, described Mr Bellmer as a "very bright and clever person" and a "gentle soul", who was kind, popular and generous.

She told the coroner: "He had lots of friends and never lost contact with them, even boys he met at the first day of primary school.

"The fact of the break-up was a significant event in his life. He recognised his mental health had deteriorated. He tried really hard to get well and engage with the services offered to him."

The coroner, Mr Nelson, gave the cause of death as hanging and returned a conclusion of suicide.