Motorbike vandal who threatened a woman will be sentenced in a month's time
Magistrates will sentence in a month's time a man who finally admitted menacing a woman along with vandalising her motorbike.
By Charles Graham
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Lee Probert had denied threatening Leela Tyler with unlawful violence on August 5 while confessing to causing £200 damage to her vehicle.
But on returning to court he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and the unlawful violence threat charge was dismissed. He was released on conditional bail until he returns to Wigan's courts for sentencing on January 30.