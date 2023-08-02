Chad Rimington was making his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge when he pleaded guilty to causing the death by dangerous driving of Kathleen Kirby on Bolton Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield on the afternoon of Monday June 26.

He also admitted to causing her death while driving an uninsured or unlicensed vehicle.

Kathleen Kirby

Rimington, 32, of no fixed address, was remanded in custody until he is sentenced on September 4.

Ms Kirby was hit by a van while walking along Bolton Road.

The van had itself been in a collision with a car, with Rimington at the wheel, which was being pursued by police at the time.was taken to hospital for treatment, but she was confirmed to have died later that day.

In a statement, her family said: “Our hearts are broken forever as today we lost our beloved mum, nanna, sister, partner, aunty and best friend to so many.

"She took everyone under her wing, only ever seeing the good in everyone. Kathleen would be there no matter what and was the rock of our family, she held everyone together with her strength and passion for life.

"She will never be forgotten and we will all make her proud in everything we do.

"Love you always and forever, mum, nanna, partner and sister, always in our hearts.”