Motorist banned for drug-driving is caught at the wheel again just two days later

A 54-year-old motorist banned for drug-driving was caught at the wheel again just two days later with crack cocaine, Wigan magistrates heard.

By Charles Graham
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

David Porter, of Rose Street, Ince, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to driving a Mercedes outside his home on August 26 when he had been disqualified from holding a licence only two days earlier by the same court for March 25 offences of speeding and being under the influence of cocaine.

He also admitted to being in possession of the class A banned substance on the same occasion.

Porter had failed a drug-driving test to get banned in the first place

He was given a 12-week prison sentence which was suspended for 18 months, he must complete 25 days of rehabilitation activities and now he has been barred from the road for five years.

Explaining why Porter merited a custodial sentence, the chair of the magistrates said: "There has been previous like offending, this offence was committed instantaneously after the imposition of a driving ban, and you have shown a disregard of the law and court orders."

He added that the reason for suspending the sentence was because there was a realistic prospect of rehabilitation.

A fine for the drug possession charge plus court costs and a victim services surcharge mean Porter also has £419 to pay.