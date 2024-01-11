A Wigan motorist found themselves without a vehicle after police discovered they were driving while uninsured.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A social media post by GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley published a picture of the car after it had been put on the back of a low loader lorry.

The post read: “Officers on high visibility patrol have witnessed a vehicle driving in the Platt Bridge area with no insurance.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The seized vehicle is put onto the back of a low-loader

"The vehicle has been seized for the offence.