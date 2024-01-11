Motorist deprived of their car after Wigan police tow it away for being uninsured
A Wigan motorist found themselves without a vehicle after police discovered they were driving while uninsured.
A social media post by GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley published a picture of the car after it had been put on the back of a low loader lorry.
The post read: “Officers on high visibility patrol have witnessed a vehicle driving in the Platt Bridge area with no insurance.
"The vehicle has been seized for the offence.
“Did you know that if you have information regarding crime in your area, you can report this completely anonymously online at Crimestoppers, or by contacting them on 0800 555 111?”