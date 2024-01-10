A young Wigan man has been accused of making and distributing indecent images of children.

Kieran Atkinson, 20, of Belle Green Lane, Ince, stood before borough justices to face charges of creating images, 212 of which fell into the most serious category of abuse - A - plus 186 category B pictures and 208 category C between March 2014 and June 2022.

He is further accused of possessing and distributing a banned picture of a child.

