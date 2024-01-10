Young Wigan man accused of making and distributing indecent images of children
A young Wigan man has been accused of making and distributing indecent images of children.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Kieran Atkinson, 20, of Belle Green Lane, Ince, stood before borough justices to face charges of creating images, 212 of which fell into the most serious category of abuse - A - plus 186 category B pictures and 208 category C between March 2014 and June 2022.
He is further accused of possessing and distributing a banned picture of a child.
Atkinson has yet to enter pleas and was remanded on conditional bail until he makes his first appearance at Bolton Crown Court on February 7.