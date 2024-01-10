News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Young Wigan man accused of making and distributing indecent images of children

A young Wigan man has been accused of making and distributing indecent images of children.
By Charles Graham
Published 10th Jan 2024, 15:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Kieran Atkinson, 20, of Belle Green Lane, Ince, stood before borough justices to face charges of creating images, 212 of which fell into the most serious category of abuse - A - plus 186 category B pictures and 208 category C between March 2014 and June 2022.

Read More
Freedom of Information request reveals anti-social behaviour hotspots in Wigan b...

He is further accused of possessing and distributing a banned picture of a child.

Atkinson has yet to enter pleas and was remanded on conditional bail until he makes his first appearance at Bolton Crown Court on February 7.