Motorist finally admits to being on the phone while driving

A Wigan motorist has been penalised for using his mobile phone while driving.
By Charles Graham
Published 21st Aug 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

Simon Murphy, 39, of Old Laurel Gardens, Hindley, had initially denied the offence committed when at the wheel of an Audi A4 in George Street, Hindley, on June 7 last year.

But he later changed his plea to guilty.

There was then a pause in proceedings while magistrates decided whether there were any mitigating circumstances preventing a road ban.

Eventually though he received six points on his licence and was ordered to pay a £66 fine and £34 surcharge to victim services.