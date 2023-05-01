Motorists caught speeding on Wigan's new link road after another police crackdown

The A49 link road (Westwood Way) between Wigan and Goose Green was once again the target of speed cameras and so too was Haigh Road at Aspull.

A spokesperson for GMP Wigan West said: “This weekend, officers have been dedicated traffic operation in the Wigan area with the aim to educate drivers on road safety to promote safer driving in the Wigan area.

Police waiting for speeding motorists on Westwood Way

"Traffic offence reports have been issued to drivers for various offences, including speeding, with the highest recorded time being 65mph on a 40mph road.

“Please continue to make us aware of issues within your area so they can be considered for future traffic operations so we can continue our efforts in promoting safer roads across the Wigan and Leigh area.”

