A man is being quizzed over the mugging of a pensioner in Leigh town centre following a police appeal last month.

The crime on Albion Street was caught on camera at about 10am on Thursday February 13 but the elderly victim – who appeared to have had her purse stolen – had not reported it.

So officers from the Leigh Neighbourhood Team and the Wigan District Neighbourhood Crime Team made an appeal on social media which Wigan Today published.

And this led to the identification of a 71-year-old local woman who had had indeed had her bag snatched along with its cash contents of £80.

The Leigh robbery suspect is put in the back of a police van

Now a 57-year-old male suspect has been arrested on suspicion of robbery, police having published a picture of him being put into the back of one of their secure vehicles after detaining him.

He has since been bailed pending further inquiries, with conditions not to enter Leigh town centre in the meantime.

Insp Sam Davies from Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan district said: “As a local neighbourhood team one of our key priorities is to make public areas safe for those who are going about their daily business and take robust action against those who chose to disrupt that objective.

“When we receive reports like this, we are always determined to identify those responsible to send a clear message that robbery, and especially targeting the vulnerable, will not be tolerated.

“The victim is continuing to be supported and despite the ordeal remains in good spirits.”

Anyone with information that may help with the ongoing investigation are asked to call 101 quoting crime reference CRI/06LL/0003950/25.

Alternatively ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.