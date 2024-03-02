Multiple charges: Wigan 22-year-old accused of attacking woman six times
A Wigan man has been accused of attacking the same woman six times in less than two months.
Kane Richardson, 22, of Crescent Road, Bickershaw, appeared before borough justices charged with causing Bethany Maher actual bodily harm on both December 12 and January 26 and assaulting her by beating on January 3, 12, 27 and 29.
He has pleaded not guilty to four of the charges but not yet pleaded to the allegations on December 12 and January 26.
Richardson was released on conditional bail pending a first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on April 2.