Mum fined for failing to prevent her daughter's truancy from Wigan school

A mum has been fined £440 for failing to send her child to her Wigan school regularly.

By Gaynor Clarke
Tuesday, 19th April 2022, 4:55 am

Emma Anderson, of Barrowfield Road, Golborne, was found guilty following a trial at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court.

Read More

Read More
Plans for 20 new homes in village near Wigan are revealed

The allegations had concerned her named daughter’s regular non-attendance at St Thomas’s Junior and Infant School during the autum term of 2021.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Wigan Magistrates' Court

As well as the financial penalty, Anderson was ordered to pay £100 costs and £44 to fund victim services, bringing the total to £584.