Mum fined for failing to prevent her daughter's truancy from Wigan school
A mum has been fined £440 for failing to send her child to her Wigan school regularly.
By Gaynor Clarke
Tuesday, 19th April 2022, 4:55 am
Emma Anderson, of Barrowfield Road, Golborne, was found guilty following a trial at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court.
The allegations had concerned her named daughter’s regular non-attendance at St Thomas’s Junior and Infant School during the autum term of 2021.
As well as the financial penalty, Anderson was ordered to pay £100 costs and £44 to fund victim services, bringing the total to £584.