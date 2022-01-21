Mum of murdered Helen McCourt calls for overhaul of ancient burial laws

Helen McCourt

It is 34 years since Helen McCourt vanished on her way home to Billinge and the landlord of the local pub was subsequently convicted of her murder.

But the 22-year-old’s remains have never been found while her killer Ian Simms spent years longer in prison than he might have done because he never confessed to the crime nor revealed what was done with his victim’s body.

Helen’s mum Marie long crusaded for “Helen’s Law” aimed at preventing unrepentant murderers from being released if they fail to disclose the deceased’s whereabouts.

Killer Ian Simms

After years of setbacks she achieved a partial success when new legislation was passed in Parliament but it came just too late to thwart Simms’s liberation.

But it is already having an impact – with two killers’ applications for parole already turned down.

And now the 78-year-old is embarking on a new Helen’s Law part 2: Stop the Desecration – calling for a much-needed reform of ancient burial laws.

Marie McCourt with her new book

In particular, she is urging the Government to introduce a new criminal offence of Desecration of a Corpse.

“Murder is, often, just the start of the nightmare for the victim’s loved ones,” Marie said.

“Too many killers are now resorting to desperate measures in a bid to cover their tracks by hiding or destroying a body – or attempting to do so.

“This causes unimaginable pain and grief to families. It is high time these offences were recognised in our judicial system – and reflected in additional charges and sentences for perpetrators. I will not rest until I see this happen.”

Marie with journalist Fiona Duffy

As far as Helen’s Law part 1 is concerned, Marie said: “This was never just about getting justice for Helen.

“It was to prevent any other family joining me in this nightmare. I still long, more than anything in the world, to find my daughter, bring her home and give her the funeral she deserves.

“And I would urge Simms, wherever he is, and whatever he is doing, to do the decent thing and tell me where I can find her.

“But a lasting legacy in Helen’s name, ensuring she will never, ever, be forgotten, has brought me some comfort in later years.”

l As the Wigan Post reported last year, Marie has now brought out a book - co-written with journalist Fiona Duffy - called Justice for Helen charting her daughter’s life, disappearance, all the subsequent traumas and legal battles.

Marie will appear at Waterstones, Liverpool One, on Wednesday February 2 to discuss and sign copies of the book.

For details of the event, and to purchase tickets, see https://www.waterstones.com/events/justice-for-helen-an-evening-with-marie-mccourt/liverpool