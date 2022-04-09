A silver Land Rover Freelander hit them after mounting the kerb outside Fifteens, on Ormskirk Road in Pemberton, at around 9.20pm on Friday.

Emergency services rushed to the area and the woman, who was in her 40s, was taken to hospital, but she could not be saved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are investigating what happened

Two men suffered serious injuries in the incident too.

The woman who died has not yet been formally named by the police, but she is understood to be a mother of three.

Tributes are already being paid to her on social media.

On Wigan Today’s Facebook page, Margaret Waite said: “So tragic RIP to the woman and condolences to her family I believe the poor woman had 3 children Also speedy recovery to the 2 male victims”

Carol Power said: “Heartbreaking thoughts with the poor family”

Kathryn Ashcroft said: “This is so sad will av a impact on everyone who was there R.I.P”

Bethan Gallagher said: “Absolutely heartbreaking”

Nicola Ashcroft said: “So so sad, totally heartbreaking sending deepest condolences to the ladies family and friends and hope the other people involved make a full recovery xx”

Nicola Croston said: “Heartbreaking my thoughts are with the poor family”

Mags Wren said: “So sad our thoughts are with the lady's family x”

Anne Hayton said: “This is so sad. My thoughts and prayers are with the lady, her family and friends. Wishing a speedy recovery to the other victims.”

Tracy Ann Ashcroft said: “Absolutely heartbreaking thoughts and prayers to the family”

Karina Vernon said: “So sad R.I.P to the lady thinking of all friends and families of all involved xxxx”

Police are investigating what happened and two males are in custody after being arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Ormskirk Road remained closed on Saturday morning as officers continued their inquiries.

Anyone with information about what happened, or dash-cam footage of the area, is asked to contact police on 0161 856 4741 or at www.gmp.police.uk