Woman killed and two men badly injured after being hit by car outside Wigan bar

A silver Land Rover Freelander travelling along Ormskirk Road in Pemberton hit the three pedestrians outside Fifteens at around 9.20pm on Friday.

Emergency services attended and a woman in her 40s was taken to hospital, but later died. Two men suffered serious injuries.

Police say the driver failed to stop at the scene.

They have since arrested two males on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and they currently remain in police custody.

One eye witness said: "This car came up Ormskirk Road and pulled up outside Heron Foods just down from Fifteens. There was a guy at the wheel and several girls in the car. Suddenly the engine revved up and it flew forward at terrific speed and hit three people.

“Two of them were okay, but there was a lady who was very badly injured and we heard she had died a short time later.

“The driver of the car got out and ran off, leaving the girls in the car. They eventually got out too and left but their parents brought them back to the scene.

"It was absolutely horrible."

Ormskirk Road was still closed on Saturday morning and drivers were advised to take alternative routes.

PC Oliver Batty, from Greater Manchester Police’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the woman’s family who are understandably devastated by the circumstances of how their loved one has lost their life.

“We immediately launched an investigation into the circumstances and the road has been closed for some time whilst we carried out a number of enquiries.

“We’re keen to hear from anyone who may have any information or dash-cam footage that may be able to assist with our investigation and give the woman’s family the answers they deserve.

“In particular, anyone who may have seen a silver Land Rover Freelander in the area of Ormskirk Road in the minutes leading up to this incident is urged to contact us.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 0161 856 4741 or report it online or via LiveChat at www.gmp.police.uk.”