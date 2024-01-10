A thug who killed a Wigan father with a barrage of deadly punches when he came to his home to confront him later told police: “I didn’t mean to hurt him like that.”

Andrew Weston accepts responsibility for causing the death of 50-year-old Ian Aspinall after a family argument in Leeds last June.

Mr Aspinall, who hailed from Standish but had moved to the West Yorkshire city to be near his son, had gone to remonstrate with Weston who lives a just doors down from Mr Aspinall’s ex-partner on Sandford Road in Kirkstall.

The fierce attack that followed was caught on CCTV and played to Leeds Crown Court this week, showing Weston raining more than 20 blows down on Mr Aspinall’s head and face.

The late Ian Aspinall

Mr Aspinall died the next day in hospital following an “unsurvivable” bleed to his brain. Weston, 45, admits manslaughter, but denies murder.

On day two of the expected five-day trial, the transcript from Weston’s police interview was read to the jury. Weston told officers: “I’m just a strong person. I do not know how strong I am. I didn’t mean to hurt him like that. I panicked. I just wanted him to p*** off. It was the biggest mistake of my life.”

Having been told of Mr Aspinall’s critical condition, Weston replied: “I’m sorry. I said a prayer for him. I’m just a stupid idiot.”

But Weston said that Mr Aspinall had come to his door and threw the first punch, which was not caught on CCTV.

Prosecutor Tom Storey previously told the jury that the conflict started the day before when Mr Aspinall had said Weston “deserved a slap” and “wanted to knock him out”. Mr Aspinall was the uncle of the Weston’s partner, who was pregnant at the time.

Mr Aspinall had been drinking heavily and messages and calls were made between the two men. Mr Aspinall then walked the short distance from his ex partner’s home to Weston’s before 9.30am the next morning, June 21.

Footage showed Weston marching out of his property bare chested and launching at Mr Aspinall, throwing repeated punches to his face and head as Mr Aspinall held onto a railing and made no attempt to fight back. Weston could be heard shouting: “Don’t you knock on my door.”

He then collapsed on the floor unconscious as Weston walked away. It was thought he struck his head on the floor. Weston was shown to return a short time later and tended to the lifeless Mr Aspinall before dialling 999.

Weston claimed to the operator that Mr Aspinall had fallen. When the emergency services arrived, Weston changed his clothes before trying to flee in a red Ford Focus, but was arrested at the scene.

Mr Aspinall was taken to Leeds General Infirmary by ambulance and put into intensive care after suffering a major bleed to his brain, along with a shattered nose bone and eye socket.

Treatment was withdrawn after doctors said his injuries were too grave. He died shortly before 4pm on June 22.

The Crown argues that Weston had intended to cause Mr Aspinall serious harm “at the very least” so is therefore guilty of his murder.