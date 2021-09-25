Murder investigation launched after death of man in Leigh

​Police were called just before 1.30am on Saturday, September 25, to an address on Charleston Court in Tyldesley to reports of a concern for welfare

Officers attended, conducted a search of the nearby area, and located a 30-year-old man with a number of serious injuries.

Emergency services attended, but despite their best efforts the man died at the scene.

Officers remain at the scene, and detectives are following up a number of lines of enquiry to establish the full circumstances surrounding his death.

Detective Chief Inspector Liz Hopkinson, from GMP's Major Incident Team said: "This is an horrific incident, in which a man has tragically lost his life. Our thoughts remain with his family at this time, who are being supported by specialist officers.

"We understand the distress an incident like this can cause for people living nearby, and we're following a number of lines of enquiry to find out what exactly happened, and to bring those responsible to justice.