Suspended prison sentence for man caught with knife in Wigan borough

A man caught carrying a lock knife more than three years ago has been given a second chance by magistrates.

By Gaynor Clarke
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 3:45 pm

Jack Moore, 27, of Widdows Street, Leigh, pleaded guilty to having the knife in Atherton on April 18, 2019.

Wigan justices sentenced him to three months in prison, but they decided to suspend it for six months after hearing Moore had turned his life around and not committed any further offences.

He must pay £122 to fund services for victims and £85 prosecution costs.