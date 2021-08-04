Murder probe continues after death of woman in Wigan

Emergency services were called to Glemsford Close in Hawkley Hall at 4.10am on Monday after a report that someone had died.

Police have not yet publicly named the woman, but said she was in her 60s.

The house on Glemsford Close was cordoned off by police

Detectives said they were “keeping an open mind” as to what happened but were not looking for anyone else in connection with her death.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or 0161 856 7257, quoting incident 410 of August 2.