Murder probe continues after death of woman in Wigan
Murder squad detectives are continuing to investigate the death of a woman found at a house in Wigan.
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 4:23 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 4:24 pm
Emergency services were called to Glemsford Close in Hawkley Hall at 4.10am on Monday after a report that someone had died.
Police have not yet publicly named the woman, but said she was in her 60s.
Detectives said they were “keeping an open mind” as to what happened but were not looking for anyone else in connection with her death.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or 0161 856 7257, quoting incident 410 of August 2.
