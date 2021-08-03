Murder probe detective 'keeping open mind' after woman's body found in Wigan

Det Insp John Davies, from Greater Manchester Police's Wigan district, said he is "not looking for anyone else" in connection with the incident.

An investigation was launched when police were called to a house on Glemsford Close in Hawkley Hall at 4.10am on Monday.

The house on Glemsford Close, Hawkley Hall, was cordoned off by police

He has since been released on bail as police continue to investigate what happened.

Det Insp Davies said: "Sadly a woman was pronounced dead yesterday morning and our main priority is ensuring her next of kin are given the full support they need as our enquiries progress.

"Although we currently have one man on police bail, we are keeping an open mind as our investigation continues and we appeal to the public to avoid speculating around the circumstances of her death. At this stage we are not looking for anyone else in connection with her death."

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call police on 101 or 0161 856 7257, quoting incident 410 of August 2.