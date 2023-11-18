Murder probe launched after man reportedly stabbed at Wigan borough home

A murder inquiry has been launched after a man was reportedly stabbed at his Wigan borough home.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) responded to reports of a man unconscious at a property on Samuel Street in Atherton at around 6.08pm on Friday (November 17).

Officers attended and found a 49-year-old man with suspected stab wounds.

Despite best efforts of the emergency services, he died a short time later.

GMP’s Major Incident Team is heading up the investigation and inquiries are ongoing.

Officers are now appealing to members of the public who may have relevant information or footage - including CCTV, mobile, Ring doorbell or dashcam - to make a report to police.

Det Chief Insp Neil Higginson said: "The thoughts of the entire investigation team remain with the victim’s family at this time.

"We are committed to getting answers for them and establishing what occurred.

“I understand people will be concerned when they hear of news of what has happened, but I would like to reassure you that we have a number of additional resources deployed to identifying the person responsible.

"We are treating this as a murder investigation and it is believed that the man was stabbed.

"We are carrying out multiple lines of inquiry and are also appealing to anyone with information about this incident to make a report to police.

“This includes anyone who may have relevant footage including CCTV, mobile, Ring doorbell or dashcam.

"You can make a report by calling 101, quoting 2727 of 17/11/2023."