Some food outlets in Wigan have failed their latest food hygiene inspections with a score of one or zero.

These businesses having received the lowest gradings in the Food Standards Agency’s food hygiene rating scheme after inspectors paid unannounced visits.

Inspectors also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.

This is the latest instalment of establishments that have been rated one or zero stars in September and October.

1 . Asha Indian- Holden Road, Leigh Zero out of five

2 . Gulshan One- Preston Road, Standish Zero out of five

3 . Al's Peri Chicken- Market Street, Hindley One out of five