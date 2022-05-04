Almost three months will have elapsed since Christopher Hughes’s disappearance when final farewells are said on Friday May 13.

His grieving mum Susan Hudson says that mourners are welcome to wear blue for the service at Ince Crematorium as Christopher was a big Chelsea fan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christopher Hughes with mum Susan

The 37-year-old from Marsh Green was reported missing on February 18 this year and, after concerns were raised publicly about his whereabouts, the grim discovery of a body on

a road in Skelmersdale was made four days later.

It was identified as Christopher’s and a post-mortem examination later concluded that he had died as a result of multiple injuries inflicted during a “frenzied attack.”

Since then eight man have been arrested on conspiracy to commit murder.

Christopher Hughes was a father of one

They are Andrius Uzkuraitis, 26, of Holly Road, Worsley Hall; Alan Jaf, 51, of Ridyard Street, Worsley Hall; Khalil Awla, 48, of Greenwood Avenue, Worsley Hall; Erland Spahiu, 33, of Uppingham, Skelmersdale; Curtis Balbas, 30, of Matheson Drive, Worsley Hall; Dean Smeaton O'Neill-Davey, 29 of Bulteel Street, Pemberton; Mohammed Razgar, 40, of Plane Avenue, Worsley Hall; and Martin Smith, 33, of Laithwaite Road, Worsley Hall.

Remanded in custody, they are next due to appear in court for a pre-trial and preparation hearing on June 20.

The funeral cortege will leave Susan’s house and make its way to the crematorium for committal at 2pm.

Afterwards a wake will be held at Hindley Labour Club and all are welcome.

Susan wrote on social media: “As Chris was a Chelsea fan, if anyone would like to wear anything in blue that's fine, otherwise just wear whatever your comfy in.

"May we request family flowers only, thank you, and I know a few people were asking about giving a donation. If they still wish to do so any donations will be put in a trust fund for his daughter.”

She asked that anyone with queries about donations should personally message her on Facebook.

Police are continuing to investigate Christopher’s death and anyone with information is asked to contact them, quoting Operation Feverfew, either online or by calling 0161 856 3400.