Murder suspect appears in court two years after Wigan man’s death
Shane Maloney suffered “extensive, severe, life changing brain injuries” when he was assaulted in November 2019.
Police found him slumped in an alley on Wigan Road, Leigh, slipping in and out of consciousness and with a large cut to the back of his head inflicted by a magnum of champagne.
His injuries included a bleed, bruising and blood clot on the brain, plus a severe skull fracture.
He required round-the-clock care but died 15 months later in March 2021.
Dean Hughes admitted assault in relation to the incident and was jailed for eight years.
Following the victim’s death, the case was resubmitted to the Crown Prosecution Service.
In September, Hughes – currently an HMP Risley inmate – was charged with murder and yesterday the 46-year-old appeared at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court.
He was remanded in custody for a plea hearing at Manchester Crown Court tomorrow.