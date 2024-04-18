Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Caroline Gore, 44, was found dead at her flat in Douglas House, Scholes, at 8pm on Monday, October 30.

Her body was discovered by police officers after they received reports of concern for her welfare.

Caroline Gore

An investigation was launched and David Liptrot, 56, of Shelley Avenue, Coppull, was charged with her murder. He pleaded not guilty to two counts relating to Ms Gore’s death – murder and manslaughter – in a hearing at Manchester Crown Court in January and a trial date was fixed for April 22. But that has now been rescheduled to July 1.

Liptrot remains remanded in custody.

Ms Gore was last seen on Sunday, October 29, when she was drinking at the Dog and Partridge pub, on Wallgate, Wigan, before walking home alone.