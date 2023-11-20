Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The force has a number of neighbourhood initiatives planned this week including Operation Calibre and Operation Acquire on Wednesday 22 November 2023.

Starting today (Monday November 20) and running to Sunday November 26, officers will be supporting the national initiative Operation Calibre which will tackle neighbourhood crime, with a heightened focus on targeting robbery.

Throughout the week, officers will be out and about in communities across the city-region, targeting robbery hotspot locations and will endeavour to showcase to the public the work officers put in on a daily basis to keep Greater Manchester’s neighbourhoods safe.

GMP is taking part in a national operation to tackle personal robbery

Activities during the week-long operation will include an increase of highly visible patrols across different areas of Greater Manchester, warrants executed in relation to robbery and other neighbourhood offences, positive engagement in the community and visits to local schools and partner agencies to provide crime prevention advice to as many people as possible.

Det Supt Dave Meeney, force lead for robbery, said: “Criminals look for easy opportunities, they don’t mind who they target but will look for easy wins.

“Neighbourhood crime can happen to anyone and it’s our job, as the police, to ensure that we actively target those who threaten the safety of our neighbourhoods and also provide the public with crime prevention advice to reduce instances of robbery in the first place.

“We don’t underestimate the impact robbery can have on victims, it is immense and it can affect their daily lives.

“During the week, officers will be intensifying foot patrols in areas where robberies occur by targeting those who are committing crime to make the streets of Greater Manchester safer.

“Alongside this, officers from neighbourhood teams will be deployed to local schools and events across the region with a clear focus to engage with local communities to provide education on crime prevention to reduce chances of people falling victim to this type of crime.

“Our prevention advice makes it easy for you to make it hard for criminals and it is imperative to follow the advice to help keep yourself and your property safe from criminals.”

For more crime prevention advice visit – Crime prevention advice Greater Manchester Police.