Needles found sticking up through sand at fire-wrecked Wigan children's play area

Needles have been found in the sand at a Wigan children's play area shut after being torched by yobs.

Nine syringes were recovered from Norley Hall playground on Lamberhead Road by Wigan Council employees.

Horrifyingly the needles were placed pointing upwards, suggesting they were placed there deliberately.

The alarming incident, which was reported to the town hall by a resident, has now prompted a warning for Wiganers to be vigilant.

The play equipment was severely damaged by flames last weekend in an arson attack and remains shut.

The local authority has now condemned the presence of drug paraphernalia at the site and the placement of needles in a half-concealed manner.

Kathryn Rees, assistant director for transformation at the council, said: “We are absolutely appalled that somebody would deliberately do this at a children’s play area.

“We will not tolerate anti-social behaviour which poses a real threat to our communities and would urge any residents with concerns to speak to us.

“Although we believe it is an isolated incident in this area we would encourage people to be vigilant when visiting their local park and please report anything suspicious to the police.”

The council is now monitoring the play area at Norley Hall.

There are a number of needle exchanges across the borough where needles should be disposed of safely.

If anyone does come across a needle in a public area it should be reported to the council and should not be picked up or touched.

Anyone concerned about a potential needle injury should seek medical advice immediately.

Anti-social behaviour can be reported to the council online at www.wigan.gov.uk/reportit or via MyAccount. Activity suspected to be criminal should be reported to the police using 101, or 999 in a serious emergency.