Greater Manchester Police has purchased over 700 breathlyser kits which have been handed out to officers across the force.

The festive and new year period sees a rise in people driving under the influence, and in 2022 saw 536 people arrested for drink and driving offences during the month of December. A number that is the highest across the entire year, and 53 per cent higher compared to the number of arrests in January.

The new equipment comes as part of Operation Limit, which has taken place throughout December and officers will take a proactive approach to target drivers under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

New breathalysers will help GMP tackle driivng under the influence

The additional 785 new breathalyser kits will play a key part in that operation, giving more officers the opportunity to test for possible drunk drivers at the roadside.

The legal alcohol limit in England, Wales and Northern Ireland for driving is 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood or 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

If you’ve been out drinking, you may still be over the limit the following day and lose your licence as a result. Alcohol affects everyone differently and any amount can impair your ability to drive. The only safe option is to avoid alcohol completely if you’re driving, as even one drink could put you over the limit.

Chief Insp Michael Parker of GMP’s Roads Policing Unit said: “We are delighted to roll out 785 new breathalyser kits that will be out on our roads across the whole Greater Manchester.

“It is even more pleasing to get the kits and have them out with our officers during Operation Limit. The operation is well underway and has been in multiple areas across the region in places such as Bolton, Trafford, Rochdale and Wigan.

“A lot of people around this time of the year will more than likely attending Christmas or New Year parties, if you are, my message to you is to leave your car at home.