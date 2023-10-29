Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Highly visible nighttime safety marshals already regularly patrol popular town centre night spots every weekend in Wigan, Leigh, and Atherton.

After listening to views from residents and local businesses, Leigh visitors welcomed the presence of marshals during the daytime.

From left to right: Coun Dane Anderton, portfolio holder for police, crime and civil contingencies, safety marshal representatives, Coun Yvonne Klieve, lead member for district centres and night time economy

Coun Dane Anderton, portfolio holder for police, crime and civil contingencies, said: “The presence of our nighttime marshals has made a big difference to the safety of popular night spots and the feedback we’ve had has been overwhelmingly positive.

“Because of this success, I am really pleased to announce the additional presence of daytime safety marshals in Leigh.

“While there’s only a small number of people who cause issues in our community, the presence of these marshals will help reassure visitors and work directly to de-escalate low-level incidents.”

The new daytime scheme is part of the borough’s Community Safety Partnership work, which sees Wigan Council team up with Greater Manchester Police (GMP) and other partners to tackle community concerns.

The Public Space Protection Order in Leigh town centre gives Wigan Council and GMP the powers to respond to problems and nuisances in the area, ensuring local people can use and enjoy public spaces free from ASB.

Daytime safety marshals will be on hand in Leigh every Saturday from 10am to 4pm.