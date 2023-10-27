Wigan motorist fined by magistrates because one of his car windows was too dark

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jordan Moore, 29, of Bridgewater Street, Hindley, appeared before Manchester and Salford justices accused of an offence under the 1986 Road Vehicles (construction and use) regulations which insist that 70 per cent of light should be able to pass through vehicle windows other than the windscreen.

The hearing was told that in Moore's case, only 18 per cent of light could transmit through the front passenger window of his BMW 1 Series car when it was stopped by police near his home on April 1 this year.

He was fined and was also ordered to pay court costs and a victim services surcharge.