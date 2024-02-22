News you can trust since 1853
New disqulification and other punishments for Wigan motorist who flouted driving ban

A banned Wigan driver caught at the wheel has received a community punishment.
By Charles Graham
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 12:30 GMT
Lloyd Mullock, 37, of Belle Green Lane, Ince, appeared before borough justices to admit to flouting a motoring disqualification by driving a Nissan Qashqai on Wallgate last December 20.

He also pleaded guilty to driving while uninsured on the same occasion.

Wallgate, where Lloyd Mullock was found driving when he was disqualified from the roadWallgate, where Lloyd Mullock was found driving when he was disqualified from the road
The bench further banned him from driving for 12 months and ordered that he carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and 25 days of rehabilitation activities.

Mullock also has to pay £85 towards court costs.