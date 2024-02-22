New disqulification and other punishments for Wigan motorist who flouted driving ban
A banned Wigan driver caught at the wheel has received a community punishment.
Lloyd Mullock, 37, of Belle Green Lane, Ince, appeared before borough justices to admit to flouting a motoring disqualification by driving a Nissan Qashqai on Wallgate last December 20.
He also pleaded guilty to driving while uninsured on the same occasion.
The bench further banned him from driving for 12 months and ordered that he carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and 25 days of rehabilitation activities.