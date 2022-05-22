Christopher Hughes, 37, from Marsh Green, disappeared on Friday, February 18 after he was seen getting into the back of a vehicle on Almond Grove, Worsley Hall.

Police issued an appeal for help to find him, but his body was discovered on White Moss Road South, near the M58 in Skelmersdale, four days later.

A post-mortem examination concluded that he had died from multiple injuries in what had been described as a “frenzied attack”.

Erion Voja, 20, of Peall Road, Croydon, London, is the latest suspect to stand before Wigan justices charged with conspiring to murder Mr Hughes.

He was remanded in custody until he makes an appearance before a Manchester Crown Court judge on June 1.

Eight other men have already been charged with the same offence.

They are: Martin Smith, 33, of Laithwaite Road, Worsley Hall, Andrius Uzkuraitis, 26, of Holly Road, Worsley Hall; Alan Jaf, 51, of Ridyard Street, Worsley Hall; Khalil Awla, 48, of Greenwood Avenue, Worsley Hall; Erland Spahiu, 33, of Uppingham, Skelmersdale; Curtis Balbas, 30, of Matheson Drive, Worsley Hall; Dean Smeaton O'Neill-Davey, 29 of Bulteel Street, Pemberton; and Mohammed Razgar, 40, of Plane Avenue, Worsley Hall.

Those men will next appear in court for a pre-trial and preparation hearing on June 20.

Police are continuing to investigate Mr Hughes’ death and anyone with information is asked to contact them, quoting Operation Feverfew, either online or by calling 0161 856 3400.