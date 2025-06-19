A Wigan borough home that had become a magnet for anti-social and criminal behaviour has seen its closure order extended once again.

Access to the property in Siddow Common in Leigh has been restricted for six months due to frequent drug-related activity and criminal behaviour.

Where a full closure order is granted, the tenant and any occupiers must leave the property for the term of the order.

Now magistrates have granted an extension until September 11.

A post by GMP Wigan and Leigh said: “The council’s community resilience team have successfully applied for an extension to the full closure order at an address on Siddow Common, Leigh.

“The extension was granted by the court and will be active until 11 September 2025 preventing access to any persons.

“This is part of the ongoing work that the local authority are doing to tackle the issues in the area.”

Anyone with information relating to criminality in your area can contact police via 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.