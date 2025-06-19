Nuisance Wigan borough home hit with extended closure order

By Sian Jones
Published 19th Jun 2025, 12:30 BST
A Wigan borough home that had become a magnet for anti-social and criminal behaviour has seen its closure order extended once again.

Access to the property in Siddow Common in Leigh has been restricted for six months due to frequent drug-related activity and criminal behaviour.

Most Popular

Where a full closure order is granted, the tenant and any occupiers must leave the property for the term of the order.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now magistrates have granted an extension until September 11.

Where a full closure order is granted, the tenant and any occupiers must leave the property for the term of the orderplaceholder image
Where a full closure order is granted, the tenant and any occupiers must leave the property for the term of the order
placeholder image
Read More
Developer set to appeal Wigan Council decision to block more Standish homes

A post by GMP Wigan and Leigh said: “The council’s community resilience team have successfully applied for an extension to the full closure order at an address on Siddow Common, Leigh.

“The extension was granted by the court and will be active until 11 September 2025 preventing access to any persons.

“This is part of the ongoing work that the local authority are doing to tackle the issues in the area.”

Anyone with information relating to criminality in your area can contact police via 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice