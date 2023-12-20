Police hunt Wigan kidnap suspect wanted on recall to prison
A man hunt has been launched for a young Wigan man wanted in connection with an abduction probe.
Callum Barlow has also been recalled to prison for a licence breach.
A post on social media from police officers in Wigan has now been made appealing for the public's help in tracing the baby-faced 20-year-old whom they say they want to question in connection with a kidnap.
He is said to have links to the Wigan, Leigh, Tyldesley, and Atherton areas.