Police hunt Wigan kidnap suspect wanted on recall to prison

A man hunt has been launched for a young Wigan man wanted in connection with an abduction probe.
By Charles Graham
Published 20th Dec 2023, 08:01 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 08:01 GMT
Callum Barlow has also been recalled to prison for a licence breach.

A post on social media from police officers in Wigan has now been made appealing for the public's help in tracing the baby-faced 20-year-old whom they say they want to question in connection with a kidnap.

Callum BarlowCallum Barlow
He is said to have links to the Wigan, Leigh, Tyldesley, and Atherton areas.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or 0161 856 3622.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.