Nuisance Wigan home issued with closure order
Officers from the Scholes Neighbourhood team have been working together with Wigan Council’s anti-social behaviour team to secure the order at 36 Scholes following several months of repeated episodes of anti social behaviour.
The person that lives at the home has been removed for a period of three months with the council having the option to reapply back to Wigan Magistrates for a further period of three months in May.
A social media post by GMP Wigan and Leigh added: “All options remain open including eviction of the tenant and the council taking back possession of the property in that period.
“You will be seeing much more of this activity in the coming weeks and months ahead as we take enforcement action against those minority of council tenants who refuse to follow the rules.”