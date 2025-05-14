Nuisance Wigan home sees closure order extended

By Sian Jones
Published 14th May 2025, 16:49 BST
A Wigan home that had become a magnet for anti-social has now been subjected to an extended closure order

36 Scholes was first given the order in February for three months.

Now Wigan Council’s community resilience team returned to court this week and obtained a further three months extension to the full closure order on the home whilst further work progresses on seeking full possession.

The person that lives at the home is not allowed to enter the home for a period of up to six months.

