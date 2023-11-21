The number of arrests for theft in Greater Manchester has risen by nearly a third in the last five years, new figures show.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In August, former Home Secretary Suella Braverman said every theft must be investigated, adding it was "completely unacceptable" that some crimes have been effectively legalised.

Last month, police, retailers and the Government launched the Retail Crime Action Plan to improve response times to retail-related crime, including theft and shoplifting.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There has been a sharp rise in arrests for theft in the Greater Manchester force area

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Home Office figures show 6,144 arrests were made for a theft offence by Greater Manchester Police in the 12 months to March.

This was up from 4,744 in 2017-18, meaning the number of theft arrests has risen by 30 per cent in the last five years.

The rise in arrests bucks the 16 per cent decrease in the number of offences logged, from 122,870 in 2017-18 to 103,485 last year.

Increasing arrest figures contrasts the trend across England and Wales, where the number of arrests fell by 37 per cent to 88,914 over the same period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Braverman told BBC Breakfast: "There is no such crime as minor crime – whether it's phone theft, car theft, watch theft, whether it's street-level drug-dealing or drug use, the police must now follow every reasonable line of inquiry."

Chief Constable Amanda Blakeman, council lead for acquisitive crime at the National Police Chiefs' Council, said: "We recognise how invasive and traumatic it is to be a victim of burglary and theft, and we are already investing significant resources in preventing and investigating serious acquisitive crime.

"Burglary levels have fallen by 51 per cent over the past decade due to this increased investment, and all police forces in England and Wales are now attending every home burglary.

"It is for individual Chief Constables to manage demand within their force and prioritise their resources, drawing on the support of national standards and guidance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We do not consider anything to be 'low-level' crime. Each and every crime will have an impact on victims, and this should never be underestimated."

Charge rates for thefts are very low, with just 4.4 per cent of offences with a recorded outcome resulting in a charge or summons nationally in the year to March.

In Greater Manchester, 4.8 per cent led to a charge or summons.

A Home Office spokesperson said: "Since 2010, our communities are safer, with theft offences down by 47 per cent and robbery down by 81 per cent.