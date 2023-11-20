News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

ON CAMERA: dramatic moment 999 crews save man from drowning in Wigan river

The dramatic moment a man was rescued from the river in Wigan has been caught on camera.
By Charles Graham
Published 20th Nov 2023, 12:30 GMT
Residents of Woodcock House in Scholes feared the worse when emergency services arrived at the nearby river Douglas on Sunday morning.

A man could be seen lying in the chill water and firefighters waded in to pull him to shore. He was then filmed being put on a stretcher and taken away in an ambulance.

Emergency services rescue a man in his 40s from the River Douglas near Woodcock House, Scholes VillageEmergency services rescue a man in his 40s from the River Douglas near Woodcock House, Scholes Village
Emergency services rescue a man in his 40s from the River Douglas near Woodcock House, Scholes Village
Rumours were spreading that he had died, but police have since confirmed that a man in his 40s was rescued from the river and had been “doing fine” when last they checked.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said that they, along with paramedics and the fire service were called to Woodcock House at around 9.30am on Sunday November 19.

Scholes resident Sonia Lomax said: “We were very concerned for the man. We thought we had a tragedy on our hands. We’re so pleased to hear he’s OK.”

