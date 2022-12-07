News you can trust since 1853
Off-road bike seized in latest police crackdown at Wigan country park

An off-road bike was seized and its rider reported for motoring offences as Wigan police launched another clampdown on two-wheeled menaces.

By Charles Graham
16 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Dec 2022, 12:42pm

Officers were responding to complaints about scramblers and quads causing damage, noise and fear among members of the public attending Bickershaw Country Park.

The off-road bike pictured was confiscated and the rider reported for motoring offences.

The off-road bike seized by police at Bickershaw Country Park
The other vehicles shown were identified as being used by those committing offences and a spokesperson for GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley said that further action is being taken.

They added: “We’re actively identifying individuals committing offences and know that many are travelling in from outside the local area. Recent offenders have been traced to addresses in the L3, L7 and WA8 post code areas.

“We will continue to target the area using overt and covert tactics and will take action in conjunction with Merseyside Police and Cheshire Constabulary against offenders where required.

"If as a member of the public you have video footage of any vehicles involved in offences at Bickershaw Country Park please contact us at [email protected]

A van suspected of transporting off-road bikes

Police have patrolled and seized off-road bikes and even four-by-fours at the country park several times before.

The occupants of this car were questioned by police over the illegal use of off-road bikes at Bickershaw Country Park