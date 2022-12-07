Officers were responding to complaints about scramblers and quads causing damage, noise and fear among members of the public attending Bickershaw Country Park.

The off-road bike pictured was confiscated and the rider reported for motoring offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The off-road bike seized by police at Bickershaw Country Park

The other vehicles shown were identified as being used by those committing offences and a spokesperson for GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley said that further action is being taken.

They added: “We’re actively identifying individuals committing offences and know that many are travelling in from outside the local area. Recent offenders have been traced to addresses in the L3, L7 and WA8 post code areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will continue to target the area using overt and covert tactics and will take action in conjunction with Merseyside Police and Cheshire Constabulary against offenders where required.

"If as a member of the public you have video footage of any vehicles involved in offences at Bickershaw Country Park please contact us at [email protected]”

Advertisement Hide Ad

A van suspected of transporting off-road bikes

Police have patrolled and seized off-road bikes and even four-by-fours at the country park several times before.

Advertisement Hide Ad