Off-road bike seized in latest police crackdown at Wigan country park
An off-road bike was seized and its rider reported for motoring offences as Wigan police launched another clampdown on two-wheeled menaces.
Officers were responding to complaints about scramblers and quads causing damage, noise and fear among members of the public attending Bickershaw Country Park.
The off-road bike pictured was confiscated and the rider reported for motoring offences.
The other vehicles shown were identified as being used by those committing offences and a spokesperson for GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley said that further action is being taken.
They added: “We’re actively identifying individuals committing offences and know that many are travelling in from outside the local area. Recent offenders have been traced to addresses in the L3, L7 and WA8 post code areas.
“We will continue to target the area using overt and covert tactics and will take action in conjunction with Merseyside Police and Cheshire Constabulary against offenders where required.