The three-piece are heading back to where it all started and take to the stages of Britain’s local boozers, hitting the road to meet fans eye-to-eye in a run of special, incredibly intimate performances.

The tour comes just two weeks before the band releases its second album From Nothing To A Little Bit More, set to be released on February 24.

Performances begins in Glasgow on February 6, before stopping off in the band’s hometown with a performance at the Fat Bird on Wallgate on February 9.

The group, comprised of Alex Moore, Ryan Durrans and Scott Concepcion, chose pubs as a chance to relive their formative stages with fans as well as presenting an eyebrow-raising launchpad for an album which has already imparted impressive singles, Sad Face Baby and Say My Name.

Forming in 2018, The Lathums soon found paid work as a band performing in the borough’s pubs, being hired for hen and wedding parties.

Inspiration for the name, came after a hen party in Lathom, a suburb of Wigan.

The Lathums have announced intimate pub gigs

They quickly rose to fame, seeing them play rapidly sold-out shows at prestigious venues including tasting arena success in support of The Killers and Kasabian.

Their debut album, How Beautiful Life Can Be, debuted at Number One in the UK albums chart last autumn.