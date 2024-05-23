Officers flood streets of Wigan borough as part of day of action
Greater Manchester Police’s Operation Avro sees officers and staff deployed to different areas for a monthly “blitz” on crime. Today it was Wigan and Leigh’s turn.
The deployment consisted of plain-clothed and uniformed officers, state-of-the-art CCTV and multi-agency working.
Updates on social media from senior officers said they had made 36 arrests by 3pm, as well as seizing a firearm and numerous weapons.
A property in Atherton was also raided in the morning, with police seizing £42,000 in cash, a bike and a car.
In additions, officers who covertly deployed around Wigan bus station arrested a male juvenile on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after Transport for Greater Manchester staff identified him as a suspect in an assault, which happened on May 13.
Officers were also at other transport hubs and at Parsonage retail park in Leigh.