Officers flood streets of Wigan borough as part of day of action

By Alan Weston
Published 23rd May 2024, 16:16 BST
Hundreds of officers took to the streets of Wigan as part of a force-wide crackdown on crime.

Greater Manchester Police’s Operation Avro sees officers and staff deployed to different areas for a monthly “blitz” on crime. Today it was Wigan and Leigh’s turn.

The deployment consisted of plain-clothed and uniformed officers, state-of-the-art CCTV and multi-agency working.

Officers visited transport hubs as part of the day of action

Updates on social media from senior officers said they had made 36 arrests by 3pm, as well as seizing a firearm and numerous weapons.

A property in Atherton was also raided in the morning, with police seizing £42,000 in cash, a bike and a car.

In additions, officers who covertly deployed around Wigan bus station arrested a male juvenile on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after Transport for Greater Manchester staff identified him as a suspect in an assault, which happened on May 13.

Officers were also at other transport hubs and at Parsonage retail park in Leigh.