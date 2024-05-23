Wigan borough man and woman both accused of harassment and threats
A 37-year-old has been accused of subjecting a Wigan woman to terrifying harassment, threats and an attempted arson attack.
Christopher Whalley, of Dorset Avenue, Tyldesley, stood before Manchester justices to face charges of putting a named female in fear of violence through harassment, using threatening or abusive language or behaviour against her and trying to burn down her front door on April 1.
The defendant has yet to enter any pleas and the case was adjourned until June 11 before which time he has been remanded into custody.