Wigan borough man and woman both accused of harassment and threats

By Charles Graham
Published 23rd May 2024, 12:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A 37-year-old has been accused of subjecting a Wigan woman to terrifying harassment, threats and an attempted arson attack.

Christopher Whalley, of Dorset Avenue, Tyldesley, stood before Manchester justices to face charges of putting a named female in fear of violence through harassment, using threatening or abusive language or behaviour against her and trying to burn down her front door on April 1.

Read More
Wigan sex offender admits trying to hide his internet history

The defendant has yet to enter any pleas and the case was adjourned until June 11 before which time he has been remanded into custody.

Manchester Magistrates' CourtManchester Magistrates' Court
Manchester Magistrates' Court

Meanwhile Angela Whalley, 58, from the same address, is also accused of harassing the woman and assaulting her and further charges of seriously harassing and threatening a named man.

She too will next appear in court on June 11 but she has been released on unconditional bail.